Physician Partners of America requests feds return emails: 4 details

The Justice Department is investigating emails from Physician Partners of America, a Tampa, Fla.-based physician practice and ASC chain, according to a Tampa Bay Times report.

Four details:

1. Physician Partners of America provided to federal investigators 2,500 emails from 500 employees in response to a 2018 demand, according to a Department of Justice lawsuit filed in March. The emails included messages written by former Senior Vice President Terri Casey, who provided legal advice to the company on compliance issues and allegedly modified language in the company's employment contract provision.

2. The company wants the emails from Ms. Casey returned, claiming they are privileged communications. The Justice Department has asked a judge to compel Ms. Casey to testify for its investigation into whether Physician Partners of America submitted false claims and violated federal laws.

3. The Justice Department has already interviewed Ms. Casey and now wants to inquire about the company's billing practices, physician agreements and physician compensation. In the lawsuit, the Justice Department claimed Physician Partners of America told Ms. Casey not to answer some of the questions because of attorney-client privilege.

4. Ms. Casey's lawyer said in a statement to the Times that the Justice Department hasn't sued her and denied allegations of any wrongdoing.

