Physician-owned hospital forgives $2.1M in patient medical debt — 4 things to know
Tulsa (Okla.) ER & Hospital is forgiving $2.1 million of outstanding patient medical debt, according to local ABC affiliate KTUL.
Four things to know:
1. Patients don't need to apply for debt relief; they will automatically qualify if they received care at the hospital from December through April 1.
2. Tulsa ER & Hospital's debt-forgiveness program will also waive costs for patients whose insurers won't cover out-of-pocket expenses for COVID-19-related treatment.
3. The debt-forgiveness program was established to keep patients from delaying emergency treatment for financial reasons.
4. For emergencies unrelated to COVID-19, the physician-owned hospital offers flexible financing options.
