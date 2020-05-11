Physician-owned hospital forgives $2.1M in patient medical debt — 4 things to know

Tulsa (Okla.) ER & Hospital is forgiving $2.1 million of outstanding patient medical debt, according to local ABC affiliate KTUL.

Four things to know:

1. Patients don't need to apply for debt relief; they will automatically qualify if they received care at the hospital from December through April 1.

2. Tulsa ER & Hospital's debt-forgiveness program will also waive costs for patients whose insurers won't cover out-of-pocket expenses for COVID-19-related treatment.

3. The debt-forgiveness program was established to keep patients from delaying emergency treatment for financial reasons.

4. For emergencies unrelated to COVID-19, the physician-owned hospital offers flexible financing options.

