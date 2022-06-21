Outpatient surgeries jump 14% in Kansas: 4 things to know

ASCs in the Wichita, Kan., area are returning to pre-pandemic case numbers, Wichita Business Journal reported June 17.

Four things to know:

1. Data from the publication shows a 14 percent increase in outpatient surgeries between 2020 and 2021.

2. Numbers from the prior year showed an increase of between 13 and 15 percent.

3. Cypress Surgery Center ranked as the busiest ASC in the area, with almost 11,800 surgeries performed in 2021.

4. The report's data comes from a questionnaire the Wichita Business Journal sent to area ASCs. The report includes only the five centers that responded.