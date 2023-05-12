National Medical Billing Services rebrands to nimble solutions

National Medical Billing Services rebranded to nimble solutions to align with its core values of agility, innovation and client-centricity.

"nimble solutions is a name that represents who we are as a company," said CEO Nader Samii. "We are nimble in our approach to problem-solving, we are innovative in our solutions, and we are always focused on our clients' needs. The rebranding is an exciting step forward for us as we continue to grow and evolve."

The company is a leader in revenue cycle management solutions for ambulatory surgery centers, surgical clinics, surgical hospitals and anesthesia groups. Over the last few years, National Medical merged with mdStrategies, MedTek, Medi-Corp, and National Billing Partners to create its comprehensive platform.

"For over 20 years, we have cultivated a culture of dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to our clients," said Lisa Rock, president and founder of nimble solutions. "It is through our team's tireless efforts that we have become a leading provider of revenue cycle solutions in healthcare. Together, we embrace challenges, fuel innovation, and strive to exceed expectations, driven by our shared vision of transforming the healthcare industry."

Alongside the rebrand, nimble solutions launched a new website featuring an improved user experience. The website, www.nimblercm.com, spotlights all features and thought leadership from the company, which plans to continue expanding offerings for clients in a wider range of connected solutions.

"Our new brand and website reflect our commitment to being a trusted partner for our clients," said Mr. Samii. "Over the past 20 years, clients have trusted nimble to manage over $10 billion in net collections. We are excited to continue providing innovative, tech-enabled solutions that help ASCs, surgical clinics, surgical hospitals, and anesthesia groups thrive in today’s rapidly changing landscape."