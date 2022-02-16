National Medical Billing Services acquires 2nd company in 2022

National Medical Billing Services, a healthcare revenue cycle management company focused on ASCs, closed its second transaction of the year.

National Medical acquired National Billing Partners, a full-service revenue cycle management company focused on the surgical market. The deal will deepen National Medical's ASC expertise and add a new business line in surgical practices.

"We are ecstatic to add NBP to the National Medical family as we continue to build scale in our core market," said Nader Samii, CEO of National Medical. "As a recognized leader in the ASC market, National Medical is highly discerning in adding partners with demonstrated success of providing significant value for its clients. NBP is no exception to this and brings additional expertise of serving surgical practices, an area of considerable growth opportunity for National Medical."

In January, National Medical acquired mdStrategies, a medical coding company focused on ASCs. MdStrategies serves ASCs in more than 40 states and provides coding, auditing, transcription and training services.

National Medical is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm with $7.4 billion in assets under management.