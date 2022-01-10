National Medical Billing Services buys mdStrategies

ASC revenue cycle management company National Medical Billing Services acquired mdStrategies, a medical coding company focused on ASCs.

With the transaction, announced Jan. 10, National Medical strengthened its coding expertise and now offers coding-related point solutions to more ASCs. This is the first transaction St. Louis-based National Medical has made since it partnered with private investment firm Aquiline Capital Partners a year ago.



"We are thrilled to add mdStrategies to the National Medical family as the two organizations truly complement each other," said Nader Samii, CEO of National Medical. "We believe our infrastructure and ongoing technology developments combined with the value-added service offering and deep ASC coding expertise of mdStrategies will allow us to deliver unparalleled revenue cycle and coding results to the ambulatory surgery center market."



MdStrategies provides ASCs in more than 40 states with coding, auditing, transcription, education and training services.