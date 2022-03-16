Medicare payments to ASCs drop 6.4%: 12 MedPAC report stats 

Medicare payments to ASCs dropped 6.4 percent between 2019 and 2020, according to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission's March report to Congress.

Here are 12 more stats to know:

Medicare payments to ASCs:

2015: $4.1 billion

2019: $5.2 billion

2020: $4.9 billion

Medicare payments to ASCs per fee-for-service:

2015: $122

2019: $158

2020: $152

Number of beneficiaries receiving services:

2015: 3.4 million

2019: 3.5 million

2020: 3 million

Spending per beneficiaries served:

2015: $1,177

2019: $1,489

2020: $1,640