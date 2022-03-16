Medicare payments to ASCs drop 6.4%: 12 MedPAC report stats 

Listen
Medicare payments to ASCs dropped 6.4 percent between 2019 and 2020, according to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission's March report to Congress.
Here are 12 more stats to know:
Medicare payments to ASCs:
2015: $4.1 billion
2019: $5.2 billion
2020: $4.9 billion
Medicare payments to ASCs per fee-for-service:
2015: $122
2019: $158
2020: $152
Number of beneficiaries receiving services:
2015: 3.4 million
2019: 3.5 million
2020: 3 million
Spending per beneficiaries served:
2015: $1,177
2019: $1,489
2020: $1,640