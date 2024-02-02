Fee-for-service model still reigns supreme

Forty-six percent of physicians participate in the fee-for-service payment model, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2023."

Here is a breakdown of the percentage of physicians participating in the fee-for-service payment model for 29 specialties:

Allergy and immunology: 62%

Anesthesiology: 46%

Cardiology: 51%

Critical care: 36%

Dermatology: 62%

Diabetes and endocrinology: 43%

Emergency medicine: 37%

Family medicine: 44%

Gastroenterology: 61%

General surgery: 43%

HIV/infectious diseases: 32%

Internal medicine: 38%

Nephrology: 52%

Neurology: 47%

OB-GYN and women's health: 39%

Oncology: 49%

Ophthalmology: 78%

Orthopedics: 64%

Otolaryngology: 52%

Pathology and lab medicine: 45%

Pediatrics: 44%

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 61%

Plastic surgery: 73%

Psychiatry and mental health: 42%

Public health: 40%

Pulmonary medicine: 58%

Radiology: 59%

Rheumatology: 50%

Urology: 53%