Fee-for-service model still reigns supreme

Forty-six percent of physicians participate in the fee-for-service payment model, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2023."
Here is a breakdown of the percentage of physicians participating in the fee-for-service payment model for 29 specialties:
Allergy and immunology: 62%
Anesthesiology: 46%
Cardiology: 51%
Critical care: 36%
Dermatology: 62%
Diabetes and endocrinology: 43%
Emergency medicine: 37%
Family medicine: 44%
Gastroenterology: 61%
General surgery: 43%
HIV/infectious diseases: 32%
Internal medicine: 38%
Nephrology: 52%
Neurology: 47%
OB-GYN and women's health: 39%
Oncology: 49%
Ophthalmology: 78%
Orthopedics: 64%
Otolaryngology: 52%
Pathology and lab medicine: 45%
Pediatrics: 44%
Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 61%
Plastic surgery: 73%
Psychiatry and mental health: 42%
Public health: 40%
Pulmonary medicine: 58%
Radiology: 59%
Rheumatology: 50%
Urology: 53%