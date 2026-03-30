New York ASC to pay $2.4M to settle data breach lawsuit

Amherst, N.Y.-based Excelsior Orthopaedics and Buffalo (N.Y.) Surgery Center have agreed to pay $2.4 million to settle a class-action lawsuit stemming from a 2024 data breach, according to a March 23 report from Claim Depot.

The practice detected unusual activity on its network in June 2024 and notified affected patients in August and December.

More than 350,000 individuals may have had their data exposed in the breach. Class members can claim up to $5,000 for out-of-pocket losses tied to the incident.

The settlement requires the practice to implement additional data security measures.

Excelsior Orthopaedics and Buffalo Surgery Center have denied the allegations, the report said.

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