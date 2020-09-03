Dignity Health surgery centers back in network with Cigna after 9-month feud

San Francisco-based Dignity Health and Cigna reached a multiyear agreement after a nine-month renegotiation process, the San Francisco Business Times reports.

What you should know:

1. The agreement goes into effect retroactive to July 1.

2. Dignity's hospitals, outpatient surgery center and medical groups are once again in network with the payer.

3. Some 16,800 Cigna customers in California used Dignity services between February 2018 and August 2019.

4. Cigna and Dignity have fought several times over the cost of care. Cigna previously dropped Dignity in Nevada.

Dignity's senior vice president for payer strategy and relationships, Tammy Wilcox, said in a statement, "We appreciate the patience of our patients, referring physicians, and Cigna's clients during these negotiations."

