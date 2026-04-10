Which physician specialty is most likely to have a salaried paycheck?

There is a stark split across specialties in how physician compensation is structured, according to recent data from the American Medical Association.

Psychiatrists and pediatricians draw roughly two-thirds of their pay as salary, with little tied to how much they produce. At the other end, ophthalmologists and orthopedic surgeons earn the majority of their income based on productivity, with salary making up just over a third or less.

The AMA’s “Policy Research Perspectives Report” includes 2024 data from the AMA’s Physician Practice Benchmark Survey.

Specialty Salary Productivity Financial performance Bonus Other Psychiatry 68% 19% 2% 7% 4% Pediatrics 67% 18% 0% 9% 6% Emergency medicine 63% 23% 4% 5% 5% Cardiology 63% 28% 4% 5% 0% Internal medicine 63% 27% 4% 2% 4% OB-GYN 61% 29% 4% 4% 2% General surgery 59% 14% 5% 9% 13% Radiology 59% 28% 4% 7% 2% Family medicine 58% 29% 3% 5% 5% Internal medicine subspecialties 56% 27% 5% 7% 5% Anesthesiology 55% 36% 3% 9% 7% Other 53% 41% 5% 7% 4% Surgical subspecialties 46% 40.7% (41%) 2% 9% 2% Orthopedic surgery 36% 53% 7% 2% 2% Ophthalmology 35% 57% 1% 7% 0%

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