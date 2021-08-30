CMS pay for 10 cardiology procedures at ASCs vs. HOPDs

CMS' procedure price look-up tool allows users to compare average pay for procedures in ASCs and hospital outpatient departments.

The tool shows national averages for the amount Medicare pays an ASC or hospital, and the national average copayment a patient without Medicare supplemental insurance owes in each setting.

Here's what 10 cardiology procedures cost at ASCs and hospital outpatient departments:

1. Insertion or replacement of permanent implantable defibrillator system, with transvenous lead(s), single or dual chamber (code: 33249)

ASC

Total cost: $27,655

Medicare pays: $22,124

Patient pays: $5,530

HOPD

Total cost: $33,779

Medicare pays: $32,107

Patient pays: $1,672

2. Removal of implantable defibrillator pulse generator with replacement of implantable defibrillator pulse generator; multiple lead system (code: 33264)

ASC

Total cost: $27,027

Medicare pays: $21,261

Patient pays: $5,405

HOPD

Total cost: $33,255

Medicare pays: $31,687

Patient pays: $1,567

3. Insertion of new or replacement of permanent pacemaker with transvenous electrode(s); atrial and ventricular (code: 33208)

ASC

Total cost: $8,422

Medicare pays: $6,738

Patient pays: $1,683

HOPD

Total cost: $10,934

Medicare pays: $9,343

Patient pays: $1,590

4. Primary percutaneous transluminal mechanical thrombectomy, noncoronary, non-intracranial, arterial or arterial bypass graft, including fluoroscopic guidance and intraprocedural pharmacological thrombolytic injection(s); initial vessel (code: 37184)

ASC

Total cost: $7,079

Medicare pays: $5,662

Patient pays: $1,415

HOPD

Total cost: $10,479

Medicare pays: $8,907

Patient pays: $1,571

5. Percutaneous transluminal mechanical thrombectomy, vein(s), including intraprocedural pharmacological thrombolytic injections and fluoroscopic guidance (code: 37187)

ASC

Total cost: $6,940

Medicare pays: $5,551

Patient pays: $1,387

HOPD

Total cost: $10,439

Medicare pays: $8,875

Patient pays: $1,563

6. Placement through the skin of drug eluding heart vessel stent(s), with vessel imaging; single major coronary artery or branch (code: C9600)

ASC

Total cost: $6,264

Medicare pays: $5,011

Patient pays: $1,252

HOPD

Total cost: $10,042

Medicare pays: $8,558

Patient pays: $1,484

7. Blinded clinical trial procedure implantation of interatrial shunt or placebo that includes right heart catheterization, transesophageal echo or intracardiac echo, and all imaging guidance if performed (code: C9758)

ASC

Total cost: $6,316

Medicare pays: $5,053

Patient pays: $1,263

HOPD

Total cost: $17,500

Medicare pays: $16,016

Patient pays: $1,484

8. Transluminal balloon angioplasty (except dialysis circuit), open or percutaneous, including all imaging and radiological supervision and interpretation necessary to perform the angioplasty within the same vein; initial vein (code: 37248)

ASC

Total cost: $2,456

Medicare pays: $1,965

Patient pays: $491

HOPD

Total cost: $5,256

Medicare pays: $4,205

Patient pays: $1,051

9. Catheter placement in coronary artery(s) for coronary angiography, including intraprocedural injection(s) for coronary angiography, imaging supervision and interpretation; with left heart catheterization including intraprocedural injection(s) for left ventriculography, when performed (code: 93458)

ASC

Total cost: $1,702

Medicare pays: $1,361

Patient pays: $339

HOPD

Total cost: $3,198

Medicare pays: $2,273

Patient pays: $923

10. Right heart catheterization including measurement(s) of oxygen saturation and cardiac output, when performed (code: 93451)

ASC

Total cost: $1,535

Medicare pays: $1,228

Patient pays: $306

HOPD

Total cost: $3,031

Medicare pays: $2,140

Patient pays: $890