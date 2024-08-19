CMS inks final 2025 rules for hospitals: What ASCs need to know

On Aug. 1, CMS released the nearly 3,000-page final rules on reimbursement and other inpatient issues, according to an Aug. 7 blog post by Coronis Health.

Here's what ASCs should know from the report:

1) ASCs could see patient migration from hospitals due to the increase in operating payment rates for hospitals paid under Inpatient Proposed Payment System is 2.9%, slightly lower than 2024's 3.1% increase, according to the report.

While unclear exactly how this will impact procedure costs, the decrease in reimbursement rate from 2024 to 2025 could mean that extra costs for procedures get passed onto patients in the hospital setting.

2) There's a new technology add-on payment. The new technology add-on payment will increase from 65 to 75% for certain gene therapies, particularly for those that seek to treat sickle cell disease. ASCs could see an increase in referrals for follow-ups or complementary procedures in light of this increase. There could also be changes to care coordination for ASCs working alongside hospitals.



3) Residency slots will focus on addressing health shortages in rural areas. In compliance with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, CMS will add 200 Medicare-funded residency positions in 2025, with a stated focus on rural areas. This addition to the workforce could impact ASCs looking to add more personnel in the next several years.