Bill introduced to stabilize Medicare payments: 3 notes for ASC leaders

House Rep. Greg Murphy, MD, has introduced a bill that would stabilize pay under Medicare for 2025.

Three things to know:

1. The Medicare Patient Access and Practice Stabilization Act would provide a 4.7% payment update, eliminating the 2.8% Medicare physician payment cut slated for Jan. 1.

2. The scheduled pay cut coincides with a projected 3.6% increase in practice cost expenses for next year. This would lead to a 6.4% pay cut for physicians, according to an Oct. 29 news release.

3. The legislation is supported by dozens of healthcare organizations, including the American Medical Association, the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Gastroenterological Association and the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery.