Average ACA marketplace plan deductibles for 38 states

President Joe Biden issued an executive order to reopen the ACA marketplace on Feb. 15 for expanded enrollment during the pandemic to give more Americans access to health insurance.

But access to insurance doesn't mean beneficiaries will have access to care if their deductibles are too high. The average ACA marketplace plan deductible is highest in Ohio, followed by Michigan, Indiana and Montana.

Here is a breakdown on the average exchange deductible for ACA marketplace plans, based on a report from Kaiser Family Foundation. Data was unavailable for 12 states.

1. Ohio: $4,619

2. Michigan: $4,247

3. Indiana: $4,163

4. Montana: $4,160

5. Kentucky: $4,131

6. Arizona: $4,037

7. Oregon: $4,027

8. Maine: $3,932

9. West Virginia: $3,856

10. South Carolina: $3,824

11. Wisconsin: $3,778

12. Utah: $3,751

13. New Hampshire: $3,621

14. South Dakota: $3,614

15. Alaska: $3,594

16. Illinois: $3,372

17. Delaware: $3,372

18. North Dakota: $3,365

19. Tennessee: $3,361

20. Virginia: $3,341

21. Arkansas: $3,321

22. New Mexico: $3,312

23. Pennsylvania: $3,090

24. North Carolina: $3,957

25. Missouri: $2,841

26. Nebraska: $2,828

27. Texas: $2,805

28. Louisiana: $2,735

29. Kansas: $2,577

30. Florida: $2,430

31. Oklahoma: $2,289

32. Georgia: $2,254

33. Hawaii: $2,228

34. Iowa: $2,072

35. Wyoming: $2,068

36. Alabama: $1,882

37. New Jersey: $1,780

38. Mississippi: $1,136

