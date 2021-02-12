Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections
Average ACA marketplace plan deductibles for 38 states
President Joe Biden issued an executive order to reopen the ACA marketplace on Feb. 15 for expanded enrollment during the pandemic to give more Americans access to health insurance.
But access to insurance doesn't mean beneficiaries will have access to care if their deductibles are too high. The average ACA marketplace plan deductible is highest in Ohio, followed by Michigan, Indiana and Montana.
Here is a breakdown on the average exchange deductible for ACA marketplace plans, based on a report from Kaiser Family Foundation. Data was unavailable for 12 states.
1. Ohio: $4,619
2. Michigan: $4,247
3. Indiana: $4,163
4. Montana: $4,160
5. Kentucky: $4,131
6. Arizona: $4,037
7. Oregon: $4,027
8. Maine: $3,932
9. West Virginia: $3,856
10. South Carolina: $3,824
11. Wisconsin: $3,778
12. Utah: $3,751
13. New Hampshire: $3,621
14. South Dakota: $3,614
15. Alaska: $3,594
16. Illinois: $3,372
17. Delaware: $3,372
18. North Dakota: $3,365
19. Tennessee: $3,361
20. Virginia: $3,341
21. Arkansas: $3,321
22. New Mexico: $3,312
23. Pennsylvania: $3,090
24. North Carolina: $3,957
25. Missouri: $2,841
26. Nebraska: $2,828
27. Texas: $2,805
28. Louisiana: $2,735
29. Kansas: $2,577
30. Florida: $2,430
31. Oklahoma: $2,289
32. Georgia: $2,254
33. Hawaii: $2,228
34. Iowa: $2,072
35. Wyoming: $2,068
36. Alabama: $1,882
37. New Jersey: $1,780
38. Mississippi: $1,136
