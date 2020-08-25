ASCs don't want to be out of network in an economic downturn: 3 thoughts from a VP

John Kelly, senior vice president of strategic planning at advertising agency 9Rooftops Health, shared three thoughts on the future of the ASC market:

1. The biggest concern for ASCs going forward will be maintaining in-network contracts. "Being out of network is a cold [and] lonely place to be during an economic downturn," Mr. Kelly said in a LinkedIn post.

2. Many private equity and publicly traded firms have gotten involved in the ASC space over the past few years.

"While independent physician group ownership is the norm, we don't expect that to last for long," Mr. Kelly said.

3. Over the past several years, regulatory changes driven by lobbyists have expanded the variety of procedures that can be safely performed in ASCs.

"Compounding that are the known/expected advances in medical technology and processes," Mr. Kelly said.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.