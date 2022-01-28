Anthem in the headlines: 9 updates from the last 60 days

Anthem is the largest publicly traded Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliate, operating as a Blue Cross or Blue Cross Blue Shield plan in 14 states.

Here are nine updates from company from the last 60 days:

1. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in Georgia named Robert Bunch its president. Mr. Bunch is a 20-year veteran with the payer, formerly serving as COO and vice president of Anthem national accounts.

2. Anthem reported $137 billion in year-end revenue for 2021, up 13.4 percent from 2020's $121 billion in revenue.

3. Gail Boudreaux, Anthem CEO and president and former basketball All American at Dartmouth, was awarded the NCAA's highest individual honor, the Theodore Roosevelt Award.

4. After a monthslong dispute, Anthem filed a pair of motions Jan. 7 aiming to end a temporary court order to keep Atlanta-based Northside Hospital System in Anthem's network. In December, a Georgia court ordered that a state law required Anthem to maintain its network agreement with Northside past the previous Dec. 31 deadline until Feb. 1. The parties' network agreement provides in-network rates for 400,000 members.

5. New Hampshire Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield President Lisa Guertin is retiring from her position in March after 18 years.

6. In early January, managed care company Paramount Advantage said it will end its legal dispute over Ohio's $22 billion Medicaid bidding process if the state approves a deal for Anthem to buy the payer's state contract.

7. Anthem and Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare struck a multiyear contract in December that gives members access to the provider's 11 hospitals, eight ASCs and 3,300 physicians.

8. In December, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio announced it is acquiring Paramount Advantage's state Medicaid contract ahead of the state's planned managed care program overhaul.

9. In December, Anthem and Marietta, Ohio-based Memorial Health System reached an agreement that provides in-network access for Anthem members through September 2025.