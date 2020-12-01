Accounting for ASC case expenses — 3 benefits + 3 best practices

To help their industry continue to grow, ASCs must meticulously account for direct and indirect procedure expenses, also known as case costing, according to Regent Surgical Health.

The Westchester, Ill.-based surgery center management and development company shared three benefits of case costing...

1. Knowing the exact supply usage for a particular procedure gives ASCs leverage in pricing negotiations.

2. Case costing tends to reveal cost-saving opportunities.

3. Case costing enables staff to realize the costs of items they use.

...and three best practices for case costing:

1. Revise physicians' preference cards based on data at least every six months, especially for high-volume, top-dollar procedures.

2. To avoid overspending, ensure that each case is being reviewed and tracked. For more complex procedures, capture elements such as the implants used.

3. Share case expense reports with staff to help them understand the importance of the information they track.

