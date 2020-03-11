3 ways ASC leaders can improve billing

ASC software company Surgical Information Systems outlined key strategies ASCs should use to make their billing processes run smoother.

Three things to know:

1. Use spreadsheets instead of invoices. ASCs can use implant pricing spreadsheets to bill for implants instead of using invoices as a way to speed up the process.

2. Track metrics weekly. Tracking billing and collections key performance metrics weekly can help ASCs calculate their average days to bill.

3. Determine biller to case volume ratio. Surgery center staff should look at the number of cases they have, their payer mix and their service lines to determine how many billers to employ.

