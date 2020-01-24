3 ASC payment trends

ASC software developer Surgical Information Systems outlined key surgery center payments trends.

Three things to know:

1. The shift to value-based care. ASCs are seeing a gradual shift from fee-for-service to value-based payments, with bundled payments encompassing most of the value-based payments in ASCs.

2. Increasing patient financial responsibility. With increased prevalence of high-deductible health plans, more patients are becoming responsible for procedure costs, which can make it harder for ASCs to collect payments.

3. More complex procedures moving to the ASC setting. CMS is adding more procedures to the ASC-payable list, signaling the shift of more complex spine, knee and cardiac procedures to surgery centers.

