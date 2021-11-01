2 ASCs added to program providing free total joint, bariatric surgeries

The 32BJ Health Fund, the health benefits organization for a service workers' union branch, and the New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System expanded their Centers of Excellence program to include two ASCs, according to a Nov. 1 news release.

The newly-added ASCs are the Allegheny Health Network Monroeville (Pa.) Surgery Center and the Boston Outpatient Surgical Suites. Approved services will be covered by the Centers of Excellence program beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

The program provides bariatric and joint replacement surgeries at no cost to participants, along with free transportation to and from surgery and no copays from the date of surgery to 30 days afterward.

Participants must live within 50 miles of a qualifying facility and must use both a provider and a facility that is covered by the program in order to be covered, according to the news release.