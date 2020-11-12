10 health insurers dominating the market in 2020

Anthem, UnitedHealthcare, Humana, Health Care Service Corp and CVS Health together control more than 38 percent of the health insurance market, according to ValuePenguin, a resource for consumers looking to make more informed financial decisions.

ValuePenguin ranked the biggest health insurance companies in 2020 by market share:

1. Anthem: 10.38 percent

2. UnitedHealthcare Group: 9.32 percent

3. Humana: 7.86 percent

4. Health Care Service Corp.: 5.64 percent

5. CVS Health: 4.92 percent

6. Centene: 4.15 percent

7. WellCare: 3.35 percent

8. MCNA Insurance: 2.54 percent

9. Kaiser Permanente: 2.13 percent

10. Molina Healthcare: 2.10 percent

Note: Market share data was generated using the S&P Global market share tool. Each insurer's market share was based on its total health enrollment during the year.

