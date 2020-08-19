State ASC organization adds 6 members to its ranks
The New Jersey Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers welcomed half a dozen new members.
The new members are:
- Jasper Ambulatory Surgical Center in Brick
- Manchester Surgery Center in Whiting
- Northeastern Surgery Center in Florham Park
- Shore Surgical Pavilion in Lakewood
- Surgical Center of Burlington County in Willingboro
- Surgical Studios in Mullica Hill
Established in 1992, NJAASC aims to advance the interests of ASCs delivering optimal, cost-effective patient care.
Membership benefits include networking opportunities, legislative intel, advocacy, ongoing education and compliance support.
