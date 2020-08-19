State ASC organization adds 6 members to its ranks

The New Jersey Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers welcomed half a dozen new members.

The new members are:

  • Jasper Ambulatory Surgical Center in Brick
  • Manchester Surgery Center in Whiting
  • Northeastern Surgery Center in Florham Park
  • Shore Surgical Pavilion in Lakewood
  • Surgical Center of Burlington County in Willingboro
  • Surgical Studios in Mullica Hill

Established in 1992, NJAASC aims to advance the interests of ASCs delivering optimal, cost-effective patient care.

Membership benefits include networking opportunities, legislative intel, advocacy, ongoing education and compliance support.

