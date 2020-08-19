State ASC organization adds 6 members to its ranks

The New Jersey Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers welcomed half a dozen new members.

The new members are:

Jasper Ambulatory Surgical Center in Brick

Manchester Surgery Center in Whiting

Northeastern Surgery Center in Florham Park

Shore Surgical Pavilion in Lakewood

Surgical Center of Burlington County in Willingboro

Surgical Studios in Mullica Hill

Established in 1992, NJAASC aims to advance the interests of ASCs delivering optimal, cost-effective patient care.

Membership benefits include networking opportunities, legislative intel, advocacy, ongoing education and compliance support.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.