North Carolina surgical center gains 3-year accreditation

Pinehurst (N.C.) Surgical Clinic was reaccredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, according to the Sandhills Sentinel.

Valid for three years, the accreditation signifies the clinic's safety and adherence to high care standards. AAAHC surveyors evaluated ongoing compliance and continuous improvement efforts in all areas of the practice, including human resources and IT.

Tiara Dennison, MSN, RN, serves as the clinic's quality manager. Other practice leaders include COO Leslie Laws and CEO Charles Gregg.

More articles on accreditation:

The Joint Commission releases new requirements for total knee & hip certification

California medical board OKs outpatient surgery accreditation program

Michigan ASC treats 'each day as another opportunity,' gaining AAAHC designation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.