Los Angeles surgery center reups AAAHC accreditation

The Los Angeles-based Ambulatory Surgery Center at Orthopaedic Institute for Children renewed its Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care accreditation.

The 13,000-square-foot surgery center opened in 2016. The center exclusively provides orthopedic outpatient surgical care to pediatric patients. The center has two operating rooms and six patient suites.

