Fallsgrove Endoscopy Center receives accreditation from Joint Commission

Rockville, Md.-based Fallsgrove Endoscopy Center was awarded The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for ambulatory care, according to an Oct. 22 press release.

The center went through an unannounced on-site review in early September, the release said. The evaluation looked at areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and medication management.

"We are honored to receive the Joint Commission accreditation in recognition of our unwavering commitment to excellence in patient care and safety," Michael Weinstein, MD, president of Capital Digestive Care, which manages Fallsgrove, said in a statement. "I'm proud of the Fallsgrove team for continuing to provide exceptional care in this challenging environment and for the months of planning and preparation they devoted to the accreditation process."

Read the full press release here.

