Envision recertified as a designated patient safety organization

The Agency of Healthcare Research and Quality recertified the Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare Center for Quality and Patient Safety as a federally certified Patient Safety Organization.

The designation lasts for three years. Envision is one of 94 other organizations that have earned the designation.

The Patient Safety Organization was created through the Patient Safety and Quality Improvement Act of 2005.

Envision Healthcare CMO Chan Chuang, MD, commented on the designation. He said: "The PSO designation affirms that our team goes above and beyond to ensure the health, safety and well-being of those in our care. As a PSO, we are better able to recruit, retain and support our clinicians so they can focus on what matters most: providing the highest quality care to patients."

More articles on healthcare:

Hybrid ASC is up and running with 43 cardiac partners: 6 things to know

Florida ASC closes real-estate sale-leaseback transaction: 4 details

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.