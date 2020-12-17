Brunswick Surgery Center receives AAAHC accreditation

Leland, N.C.-based Brunswick Surgery Center achieved the a Certificate of Accreditation from the Association for Ambulatory Health Care, according to a Dec. 17 news release.

Accreditation is an external review assessing policies, procedures, processes and outcomes. For Brunswick Surgery Center, this recognition came months after opening as the regions' first orthopedic outpatient surgery center.

"This effectively places Brunswick Surgery Center among the elite outpatient facilities for care and safety in the nation," Scott Hannum, MD, medical director at Brunswick Surgery Center said in the release. "We are extremely proud of our staff for achieving this national recognition, and more importantly, our patients can rest assured that our quality of care holds up to the same standards of any other accredited facility anywhere."

