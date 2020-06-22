AAAHC issues guidance on survey resumption

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care resumed on-site surveys June 1, and recently issued some follow-up guidance for surgery centers.

The surveying organization will contact all organizations that completed an accreditation application, including centers who have had their accreditation extended because of a postponed survey.

All centers will need to have an update on how COVID-19 affected operations. AAAHC will record any organizational changes so they can be documented.

Centers with an upcoming expiration date should submit an application before the date expires to prevent a lapse in accreditation.

