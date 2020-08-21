4 common deficiencies from the 2020 HFAP Quality Review

HFAP released its 2020 HFAP Quality Review, which highlights industry trends based on deficiencies noted during surveys of acute care hospitals, critical access hospitals, laboratories and ASCs.

Here are four of the most common findings:

1. Healthcare organizations struggle with integrating quality as a documentation driver.

2. Surveyors found deficiencies related to the management of a building's environment and its effect on patient and visitor safety.

3. Surveyors frequently noted issues with eye wash stations, noncompliant air-pressure relationships, and ceiling, wall, floor and other surface defects.

4. ASCs' most common deficiency was related to aggregate sanitation citations.

View the entire report here.

More articles on healthcare:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.