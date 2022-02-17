4 ASC accreditation updates

The past three weeks have seen multiple accreditations and patient safety distinctions, with one clinic earning a perfect score on its recertification.

Here are four accreditation updates since Jan. 11:

1. Healthgrades awarded its Patient Safety Excellence distinction to 18 surgical facilities in 2022.

2. The Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program named Torrance, Calif.-based R&R Surgical Institute a bariatric Center of Excellence.

4. Cary (N.C.) Skin Center earned Surgical Review Corporation accreditation as the first Center of Excellence in Mohs micrographic surgery.

5. The Joint Commission recertified Fairlawn, Ohio-based Crystal Clinic in disease specific care, the clinic said in an emailed statement shared with Becker's. The Joint Commission reportedly found no areas for improvement.

"It's not uncommon for Joint Commission surveyors to identify areas where a healthcare organization can make improvements, while still granting certification," Crystal Clinic Chief Nursing and Operations Officer Holli Cholley, BSN, RN, said in the statement. "To be recertified with no findings is a phenomenal accomplishment."