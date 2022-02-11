18 ASC, surgical hospitals won Healthgrades patient safety awards

Healthgrades each year gives its Patient Safety Excellence award to the facilities with the best patient safety track records.

The organization awarded the distinction to the following 18 surgical facilities in 2022:

1. Fresno (Calif.) Surgical Hospital

2. Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center of Santa Cruz (Calif.)

3. Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (Alexandria)

4. Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital (Hammond, La.)

5. Monroe (La.) Surgical Hospital

6. Lincoln (Neb.) Surgical Hospital

7. Midwest Surgical Hospital (Omaha, Neb.)

8. Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery (Lima, Ohio)

9. Mount Carmel New Albany (Ohio) Surgical Hospital

10. Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing, Pa.)

11. Black Hills Surgical Hospital (Rapid City, S.D.)

12. Dunes Surgical Hospital (Dakota Dunes, S.D.)

13. Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery (Nashville, Tenn.)

14. Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth (Texas)

15. Foundation Surgical Hospital of El Paso (Texas)

16. Quail Creek Surgical Hospital (Amarillo, Texas)

17. South Texas Surgical Hospital (Corpus Christi, Texas)

18. Oakleaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona, Wis.)