3 ASC accreditations in 3 months

Here are three ASCs Becker's has reported on that have received accreditations since May 27:

1. The Knoxville (Tenn.) Ophthalmology ASC won the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care's 2021-22 Bernard A. Kershner Surgical/Procedural Care award.

2. Best Surgery & Therapies, a spine and orthopedic ASC in Cincinnati, was awarded accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

3. Surgery Center South in Dothan, Ala., earned the HeartSafe workplace designation, a certification given to workplaces that have employees trained to specifically combat sudden cardiac arrest.