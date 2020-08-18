2 Summit Orthopedics ASCs clinch quality designation — 3 details

Blue Cross Blue Shield recognized Eagan (Minn.) Surgery Center and Vadnais (Minn.) Heights Surgery Center for excellence in clinical care and patient outcomes.

Three details:

1. Eagan Surgery Center was named a Blue Distinction Center+ for spine surgery, becoming Minnesota's only freestanding surgery center to earn the designation.

2. BCBS designated Vadnais Heights Surgery Center as a Blue Distinction Center+ for hip and knee replacement. It is one of 41 hospitals and surgery centers in Minnesota with this distinction.

3. Vadnais Heights Surgery Center and Eagan Surgery Center are both part of Summit Orthopedics, a practice with multiple locations in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area.

