Wilmington University earns accreditation for CRNA program

Wilmington University in New Castle, Del., and ChristianaCare received initial accreditation for its Delaware Nurse Anesthesiology Program.

The accreditation provides a pathway for the first Doctor of Nursing Practice in Nurse Anesthesiology in Delaware, according to a Nov. 19 news release from the university.

The 36-month program prepares nurses to become CRNAs and includes more than 2,000 hours of clinical experience. Graduates will be eligible to take the National Certification Exam to become CRNAs.

The inaugural cohort for the program is set to begin in January 2026.

The Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs provided the program’s accreditation, the release said.