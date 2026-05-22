Private equity targets pain management: 5 things to know 

The U.S. pain management market is projected to grow from $44.5 billion in 2024 to $53.6 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 3.1%, according to data cited by PE Hub in a May 22 report.

The rise of minimally invasive treatments and outpatient care has led to an increase in demand for pain management services, alongside new developments in non-opioid medications. The improved efficiency and safety of these procedures “fuels the demand and in turn, PE interest,” according to the report.

Here are five recent PE deals shaping the pain management market in 2026, according to PE Hub:

1. PE-backed American Pain Consortium acquires Pain Treatment Center of the Bluegrass: Earlier in May the American Pain Consortium, backed by Discovery Capital, Cedar Pine and Peakline partners, acquired Lexington, Ky.-based Pain Treatment Center of the Bluegrass. APC is a national network of interventional pain management practices and ASCs/

2. Iron Path-backed CPIhealth acquires MISS and Serenity Surgical: In April, Austin, Texas-based interventional pain management platform CPIhealth – backed by Iron Path Capital — acquired Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists and Serenity SurgicalCenter. MISS has clinic locations in Munster and Chesterton, Ind., and the surgery center is also located in Munster.

3. PE-backed Resolve Pain Solutions acquires Southcoast Spine and Pain, and Spine Diagnostic & Pain Treatment Center. Atlanta-based Resolve Pain Solutions, an interventional pain management service and portfolio company of Compass Group Equity Partners, acquired Aiken, S.C.-based Southcoast Spine and Pain in March.

4. PE-backed Pentec Health acquires Hartley Medical Center Pharmacy. In January, Pentec Health, a specialty pharmacy, infusion and durable medical equipment provider, acquired Hartley Medical Center Pharmacy in Long Beach, Calif.

5. Charterhouse Capital invests in Winback as Capza exits. Charterhouse Capital Partners invested in medtech company Winback in December 2025. Winback developesnon-invasive medical, rehabilitation, sports recovery and aesthetic technologies.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.