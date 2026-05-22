The instability compounding the anesthesiologist shortage

Inconsistencies and instability in the work setting can often find their way into the personal lives of anesthesia providers, leading to even more burnout and turnover.

The lack of operational efficiency, consistent culture and advocacy from leaders has pushed many in anesthesia into locum shifts or completely out of the industry.

ASCs typically have a leg up when it comes to recruiting anesthesia providers compared to other settings, but that advantage flies out the window if they don’t have the right support system in place.

Two anesthesia leaders recently connected with Becker’s to talk about how ASCs and facilities can best support their providers.

Note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: What’s the single most underreported factor driving the anesthesia shortage, and what’s the one change you believe could actually move the needle?

Kiernan Zumwalt. COO of CCI Anesthesia (Pensacola, Fla.): One of the most underreported factors driving the anesthesia shortage is instability, not just at work, but in life.

Compensation shifts, schedule changes and team turnover occur, while the long-term, consistent providers often remain stagnant. Over time, that imbalance leads to frustration, burnout and more turnover. Many clinicians relocate for a new opportunity only to encounter operational inefficiencies, inconsistent culture and little advocacy or support, pushing more providers toward locum shifts or out of the profession entirely.

Organizations that will move the needle are those investing in strong on-site leadership and clinician support systems. Engaged leaders who advocate for their teams, support work-life balance, provide mentorship and create operational consistency make a meaningful difference in retention.

ASCs have historically been attractive to anesthesia professionals because of their predictable schedules and reduced call burden. But regardless of setting, clinicians want to feel supported, valued and connected to leadership.

Allyn Wilcock, CRNA. Owner of Advanced Anesthesia Services (Seattle): I believe the anesthesia shortage is, to a large extent, a self-inflicted operational problem. My group runs anesthesia operations at 17 ASCs across the Seattle area, and we consistently see how scheduling patterns artificially inflate staffing demand. Every surgeon understandably wants an early start, but when every room begins at 7 a.m., facilities create a major peak-demand problem for anesthesia coverage. By early afternoon, many rooms may already be finished, leaving providers underutilized for the remainder of the day. I see this pattern at virtually all of our multispecialty ASCs, and in hospital settings, the problem is often amplified. Better staggering of start times and block utilization could significantly reduce staffing pressure without reducing surgical volumes.

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