What will make, break anesthesia in 2025

Several key issues are plaguing all of healthcare in 2025, and anesthesia is no exception. As specialist shortages persist and declining reimbursements lead to burnout, the field grows more treacherous.

The Association of American Medical Colleges predicts a shortage of 12,500 anesthesiologists by 2033, while a handful of national insurers have announced plans to cap CRNA reimbursement rates at 85% of the physician fee schedule.

As of 2021, over half of practicing anesthesiologists were older than 55, meaning several providers are nearing retirement age.

Jack Dillon, CEO of Anesthesia Practice Consultants, shared with Becker's the top three issues he believes will impact anesthesia care in 2025:

1. Shortages and burnout: The persistent shortage of anesthesiologists, CRNAs and CAAs only increases burnout.

2. Reimbursement and payer pressures: Declining reimbursements and payer consolidation will squeeze margins, requiring hospitals and anesthesia groups to optimize efficiency, leading to additional burnout.

3. ASC and office-based growth: The shift toward outpatient surgery centers and office-based anesthesia will provide a significant opportunity for anesthesia staff, leaving hospitals and healthcare systems behind.