5 numbers scaring anesthesiologists in 2025

As all physicians are heading into 2025 battling nationwide shortages and ongoing reimbursement cuts, here are five numbers that are scaring anesthesiologists right now:

2.83%: In November, CMS finalized a 94 cent (2.83%) conversion factor decrease from 2024. The physician fee schedule conversion factor for 2025 is $32.35, down from $33.29 in 2024. Physicians and medical groups have expressed concern over the decrease in reimbursements, sharing that year-over-year decreases are proving unsustainable for many.

12,500: The Association of American Medical Colleges predicts a shortage of 12,500 anesthesiologists by 2033. The shortage could be even more acute in rural areas.

85%: A handful of national insurers have announced plans to cap CRNA reimbursement rates at 85% of the physician fee schedule. This could provide pain points for patients and providers, especially in rural practice areas.

56.9%: As of 2021, over half of practicing anesthesiologists were older than 55. This means several providers are nearing retirement age, just as shortages are just expected to escalate.

44%: In the 2022 match, 44% of applicants seeking an anesthesiology residency did not match.