University of Toledo adds CRNA program 

The University of Toledo (Ohio) Board of Trustees has approved the establishment of a new nurse anesthesia track to its doctor of nursing program, The Toledo Blade reported April 9.

The only other CRNA program in northwest Ohio is at Lourdes University in Sylvania, which will reportedly close in May.

Mark Merrick, dean of the college of health and human services, told the publication that the program is vital to meet ongoing student and workforce demands for CRNA training.

“The northwest Ohio region is losing its only nurse anesthesia program,” Mr. Merrick said. “The closest is the University of Detroit Mercy. In Ohio, there is a program at OSU and Otterbein University. We cannot afford to lose this program.”

Mr. Merrick added that plans are underway to hire displaced nurse anesthesia faculty form Lourdes University.

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