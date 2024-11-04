Turiya Anesthesia partners with Emanate Health

Torrance, Calif.-based Turiya Anesthesia, a physician-owned anesthesia group, has partnered with Emanate Health Intercommunity Hospital in Covina, Calif.

Turiya will provide anesthesia services to the hospital to introduce new efficiencies and expand anesthesia-related care, including preoperative assessments and postoperative recovery, according to a Nov. 4 news release.

"With this collaboration, we are positioned to enhance anesthesia services in ways that reflect our values of innovation and clinical excellence," Gurjeet Kalkat, MD, chief medical officer of Emanate Health, said in the release.