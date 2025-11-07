The partnerships driving growth in anesthesia care

Here are four recent partnerships that have been announced in the anesthesia industry, as reported by Becker’s since Oct. 27:
- Irving, Texas-based NorthStar Anesthesia will provide anesthesia services at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale and La Grange (Ill.) hospitals, effective Feb. 4.
- Freedom Surgical Center in Bloomfield, N.J., entered into a collaborative partnership with Olena Medical for anesthesia services.
- North American Partners in Anesthesia will begin providing anesthesia services Dec. 1 at two ophthalmology surgery centers: Long Island Ambulatory Surgery Center in Brentwood, N.Y., and Suffolk Surgery Center in Shirley, N.Y.
- U.S. Anesthesia Partners and Nova Southeastern University expanded their partnership to launch an anesthesia training initiative.