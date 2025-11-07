The partnerships driving growth in anesthesia care

Here are four recent partnerships that have been announced in the anesthesia industry, as reported by Becker’s since Oct. 27:

Irving, Texas-based NorthStar Anesthesia will provide anesthesia services at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale and La Grange (Ill.) hospitals, effective Feb. 4. Freedom Surgical Center in Bloomfield, N.J., entered into a collaborative partnership with Olena Medical for anesthesia services. North American Partners in Anesthesia will begin providing anesthesia services Dec. 1 at two ophthalmology surgery centers: Long Island Ambulatory Surgery Center in Brentwood, N.Y., and Suffolk Surgery Center in Shirley, N.Y. U.S. Anesthesia Partners and Nova Southeastern University expanded their partnership to launch an anesthesia training initiative.