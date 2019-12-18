The biggest anesthesia news in 2019 — Former pain practice CEO found guilty of 8 counts & more

The federal government and local authorities ramped up efforts to crack down on illegal prescribing practices this year, and articles on the matter generated a significant amount of buzz.

The five most read stories on Becker's anesthesia channel in 2019:

1. Former pain practice CEO found guilty of 8 counts in $4M kickback operation — 4 details

Former Gallatin, Tenn.-based Comprehensive Pain Specialists CEO John Davis was found guilty of participating in a $4 million illegal kickback scheme, the Department of Justice announced in April.

2. Surgery center nurse who switched syringes has license suspended — 7 insights

In September, a Michigan nurse had her license suspended after she was found taking pain medicine syringes from the hospital where she worked and switching them with syringes from a surgery center where she worked.



3. 'Rock Doc' allegedly traded drugs for sex, prescribed 1.4M+ opioids

The Department of Justice charged 32 people in Tennessee, including Jeffrey Young, a nurse practitioner known as the "Rock Doc," as part of a massive crackdown in April.

4. Florida pain clinic owner sentenced to 6+ years in prison for Medicare fraud

American Pain Management owner Scott Novick was sentenced to more than six years in prison — plus three years of supervised release — for participating in a $2.2 million Medicare fraud scheme, according to the DOJ.

5. Pain clinic, ASC face lawsuit over $1.7M medical equipment debt

Erie, Pa.-based Tri-State Pain Institute faced several lawsuits related to its finances and claims of a MRSA outbreak in 2017. The latest suit was filed Nov. 13.

