Currently, 100,391 anesthesia professionals are on the Medicare payroll in 2025, according to a Center for Anesthesia Workforce Studies report published Feb. 7 by the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

Here is a breakdown of the number of Medicare-paid anesthesia professionals in the workforce, as of January:

Anesthesiologists: 44,068

Nurse anesthetists: 52,823

Certified anesthesiology assistants: 3,500