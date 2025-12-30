CRNA pay has increased 28% since 2019

The average annual salary for nurse anesthetists has increased from $181,040 in 2019 to $231,700 in 2024, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Over the past six years, compensation for the profession has climbed more than $50,000, or about 28%.

Here is how the average annual wage and average hourly wage have changed for nurse anesthetists from 2019 to 2024, along with the state where nurse anesthetists earned the most each year.

2019

Mean annual wage: $181,040

Mean hourly wage: $87.04

State with the highest average salary: Wyoming, annual mean wage of $243,310

2020

Mean annual wage: $189,190, year-over-year increase of $8,150

Mean hourly wage: $90.96

State with the highest average salary: Oregon, annual mean wage of $236,540

2021

Mean annual wage: $202,470, year-over-year increase of $13,280

Mean hourly wage: $97.34

State with the highest average salary: Connecticut, annual mean wage of $276,540

2022

Mean annual wage: $205,770, year-over-year increase of $3,300

Mean hourly wage: $98.93

State with the highest average salary: California, annual mean wage of $246,510

2023

Mean annual wage: $214,200, year-over-year increase of $8,430

Mean hourly wage: $102.98

State with the highest average salary: Illinois, annual mean wage of $281,240

2024

Mean annual wage: $231,700, year-over-year increase of $17,500

Mean hourly wage: $111.39

State with the highest average salary: Massachusetts, annual mean wage of $292,390