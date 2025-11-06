The anesthesia strategies ASCs can leave in the past

The procurement and management of anesthesia services is a top concern for ASC leaders as declining reimbursement rates put pressure on surgical efficiency and operating room flow.

Two leaders recently joined Becker’s to discuss the anesthesia strategies that may no longer be useful to ASCs in the face of modern challenges in healthcare.

Editor’s note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: What ideas about anesthesia management at ASCs have become outdated?

Cory Koenig, DO. Vice President of Operations at Providence Anesthesiologist Associates (Charlotte, N.C.): The days when anesthesia providers are lining up and fighting over the potential to provide anesthesia at every facility are few and far between. Anesthesia groups are seeing shrinking reimbursements, staffing shortages and increased staffing costs directly affecting the ability to provide anesthesia. For many years, anesthesia was merely seen as a cog in the machine. We believe the future of ASC growth will be to align incentives and partner with anesthesia. Anesthesia can not only provide clinical anesthesia, but we are also uniquely equipped to partner in proper patient selection, preoperative optimization, compliance, OR utilization and efficiency. Going further, partnering with an independent anesthesia group has the potential to have completely aligned incentives with an ASC in providing the highest level of safe, efficient, patient-centered care that is built around cost-effectiveness and profitability.

Les Jebson. Administrator of Prisma Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute (Columbia, S.C.): I would submit that highly successful ASCs are anchored by well-trained nurse anesthetists and anesthesiologists. The essential team members leverage advancements in anesthetic and analgesic agents to provide optimal sedation and pain management. Regional blocks and appropriate ASA [American Society of Anesthesiologists] candidacy are important components. I would say that anesthetists continue to stay well apprised and trained on the best anesthesia care plans.