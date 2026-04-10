Texas CRNA leader wins national advocacy award 

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology will present Jennifer Andersen, MSNA, CRNA, with the Daniel D. Vigness Federal Political Director of the Year Award.

Ms. Andersen will receive the award during the organization’s 2026 Mid-Year Assembly, held April 24-29 in Washington, D.C., according to an April 9 news release.

Ms. Andersen serves as federal political director for the Texas Association of Nurse Anesthetists, where she works with federal legislators and leads advocacy efforts for certified registered nurse anesthetists.

She has also developed initiatives to expand clinician engagement with policymakers, including a program to prepare CRNAs to build relationships with elected officials and participate in legislative hearings.

The award, established in 2001, recognizes individuals who advance the national healthcare agenda for CRNAs through grassroots advocacy and federal engagement, according to the release.

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