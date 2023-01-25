Surgical Directions appoints new heads of anesthesia

Anesthesia services company Surgical Directions has appointed Robert Johnson as its managing director of anesthesia and Mark Penkhus as its strategic executive adviser.

Mr. Johnson has spent several years working in anesthesia services, serving as administrator for the Johns Hopkins department of anesthesiology and critical care in Baltimore, executive director of anesthesiology and critical care for Pittsburgh-based UPMC, and more.

Most recently he co-founded Physician Hospital Services Consulting in 2019.

Mr. Penkhus is a healthcare executive with experience at nonprofit and for-profit organizations. He has served as CEO for Vanderbilt University Hospitals in Nashville, Tenn., national vice president for hospital-based physician services at HCA Healthcare in Nashville and more.

He most recently served as CEO of Physician Hospital Services Consulting, according to a Jan. 25 press release.