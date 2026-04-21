Physician Partners of America adds another anesthesiologist

Tampa, Fla.-based Physician Partners of America has added Hammad Malik, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist and fellowship-trained pain management physician, to its South Florida practices, according to an April 20 news release.

Dr. Malik specializes in minimally invasive treatments for spine, nerve and musculoskeletal pain and will see patients at PPOA’s West Palm Beach, Wellington and Boynton Beach locations.

In January, Physician Partners of America acquired the patient base of Crespo Injury Care Center and added Ariel Crespo, MD, to its network of interventional pain specialists.

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