Children’s Hospital Los Angeles appoints Dr. Andrew Costandi as anesthesiologist-in-chief

Andrew Costandi , MD, has been named anesthesiologist-in-chief and department chair of Anesthesiology Critical Care Medicine at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

In the role, Dr. Costandi will oversee multiple clinical divisions at the organization, including the divisions of clinical anesthesiology, pain medicine, palliative care and critical care medicine, according to a July 29 news release from the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

He will also be responsible for advancing research and education programming, guiding strategic growth and quality improvement, leading recruitment and faculty development, managing financial priorities and strengthening interdisciplinary partnerships.

Dr. Costandi most recently served as executive vice chair of the department of ACCM and division chief of anesthesiology.

His appointment is effective Aug. 1, the release said.

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